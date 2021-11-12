Sun regains starting job with 11th-ranked Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Cook knew he’d have a challenging deciding playing time with a loaded Nebraska volleyball roster in 2021.

“The best players play,” Cook said. He shared that philosophy with his team before the season and remained committed to that approach throughout the season. As a result, Cook started freshman Ally Batenhorst for the Huskers’ first 12 conference matches in place of two-time All-American Lexi Sun.

“At first it was definitely really hard,” Sun said.

The senior outside hitter was used off the bench as Nebraska started Big Ten play 10-0. However, Sun recently regained her starting job with improved performance at practice.

“She gets after it every day,” Cook said. “That’s been a challenge for her in the past. I think she senses we’re getting down to the end of her super senior year. She wants to be on the court and have an impact.”

Sun returned to Nebraska’s starting lineup on November 4th at Illinois and promptly sparked the Huskers. Sun tied for a team-high 11 kills that night with a .303 hitting percentage.

On the season, Sun has 122 kills and 29 blocks.

“I could say that this has been the most challenging, but also one of the best seasons for me,” Sun said. “I’ve been able to take a new perspective and learn how to be a good teammate. I talk about how there’s more to life than just volleyball. That’s really put that to the test this season for me.”

Sun is 8 kills shy of 20th place on Nebraska’s career kills list. Nebraska hosts Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Center.

“I would say the biggest thing for me now is just being really grateful for every opportunity I have,” Sun said.

