UNL student arrested after threatening chancellor on Yik Yak

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman has been charged with threatening the chancellor on social media earlier this fall at a time when hundreds of students were turning out to protest a reported sexual assault at a fraternity.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Jude Almquist was arrested Thursday and has been charged with a felony count of terroristic threats.  

The affidavit said Almquist made veiled threats toward Chancellor Ronnie Green on Yik Yak, a social media site that lets users post anonymous messages.

Yik Yak moderators alerted university police Sept. 6 of one post in which the student said he “just planted a 2nd B0mb the chancellors office!!! #HesMyChancellor.”

