Veterans in Recovery program supporting America’s heroes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For men and women in the military, coming home isn’t always an easy adjustment. They can often experience PTSD, anxiety and depression. That’s why a Vietnam veteran in the Capital City is hoping to change that by creating a recovery program.

Since 2015, the Nebraska Innovation Studio has given students and community members the ability to innovate and explore their creativity. Now that same studio has opened their doors to our country’s bravest heroes.

It’s all about focus, holding it for about 30 to 40 minutes, James Young, founder of the Veterans in Recovery program.

Young was a Navy corpsman during the Vietnam war and like so many veterans found therapeutic ways to stay busy.

“You need to have that practical application where they can do something, feel safe in what they’re doing, safe in their environment and able to complete something in a manageable amount of time.”

It’s in the Nebraska Innovation Studio that Young created a veterans in recovery program, which gives soldiers in counseling free access to the studio.

“What we aim to do is bring in veterans that are having a hard time transitioning after they come back from foreign theatres or they’re having trouble getting jobs.”

After teaching wood-shop classes for 35 years he decided to continue teaching and helping veterans while they recover. Since the program began in 2018, more than 270 veterans have experienced the program.

“We’ve had a lot of veterans leave this program and go back to school, go back to work, find jobs and be more confident in their ability to do things.”

Young’s main goal now is to help every veteran who may be struggling.

“If I can get a veteran in here, have him make a product and be proud of what he’s making, that’s a positive to me.”

The Veterans in Recovery program is always welcoming new soldiers. All veterans need to do is email David Martin at the Nebraska Innovation studio.

