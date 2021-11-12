Weekend Forecast: A warmer weekend with some small rain chances, more blustery winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It has been a rather unpleasant finish to the work week with COLD and WINDY weather across the state. The good news is that temperatures should be a bit warmer as we head into the weekend, but we will continue to deal with some blustery conditions this weekend. Much warmer weather is then on tap as we head into early next week.

Winds are expected to remain very strong as we head into Friday evening. Wind Advisories will remain in place across eastern and northeastern Nebraska through 6 PM. Wind gusts could continue to approach 50 MPH in these areas. The NWS offices in Hastings and North Platte do not issue Wind Advisories for central and western Nebraska - otherwise you would see them on a day like today as it will be very windy for everyone, not just for folks in eastern Nebraska. High Wind Warnings are also in place for far southwestern Nebraska through 6 PM as well, where wind gusts could approach 60 MPH at times.

Wind Advisories will remain in place through 6 PM Friday across eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

As we move past 6 PM Friday, winds should gradually begin to decrease across the state. Overnight tonight we could still have a few gusts that reach to around 30 MPH, but the winds should be much lighter. Look for winds to turn more southwesterly into Saturday afternoon at 8 to 18 MPH with some gusts as high as 25 MPH possible. Winds look to turn breezy again as we head towards Saturday night as another system slides through the area. Winds turn to the northwest with gusts up to 40 MPH into Saturday night with northwesterly winds staying blustery with gusts up to 30 MPH into the day on Sunday.

Clouds should decrease into Saturday evening across the eastern half of the state and we should see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. With the clearing skies though, we are likely to see some of our coldest temperatures of the season thus far into Saturday morning with lows falling to the upper teens to low 20s across much of the area. While we are expecting to see some sunshine into Saturday morning and perhaps into the afternoon, clouds will be rolling back into the area as we head through the day on Saturday. By Saturday night, the forecast will include a small chance for some scattered rain showers across the area. Temperatures should be well above freezing when we see our best chances for rain - so only liquid precipitation is expected at this time towards Saturday evening and Saturday night.

Decreasing clouds are expected overnight and into Saturday morning with clouds increasing into Saturday afternoon. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned for this weekend, while it will be a cold start to Saturday, we should see more normal to above normal temperatures by the afternoon. Look for lows in the low 20s to low 30s for most of the state with afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s for eastern Nebraska with 60s to near 70° across western and southwestern Nebraska.

Temperatures into Saturday morning will be some of the coldest of the season thus far with lows in the upper teens to the mid 20s across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday to start the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in eastern Nebraska with temperatures climbing back to he 60s to near 70° across western and southwestern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Sunday morning won’t be as cold with lows in the low to mid 30s across the state.

Warmer low temperatures are expected on Sunday with lows in the low to mid 30s across the state. (KOLN)

Western Nebraska is likely a few degrees cooler on Sunday behind the weak cold front, but eastern Nebraska looks to see similar temperatures with afternoon highs in the lower 50s for most.

Look for highs on Sunday to range from the low 50s in eastern Nebraska to the upper 50s in the west. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us a nice warm as we head into early next week with temperatures jumping into the mid and upper 60s to near 70° on Monday and Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Another cold front will move through the area Tuesday into Wednesday which will send temperatures back down to the upper 40s for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures into the low 50s by next Friday. Wednesday looks to be breezy behind the front, but the chance for any moisture looks pretty slim at this point. In fact, rain or snow chances over the next week look pretty slim with just a small chance for rain into Saturday night for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

More seasonal weather is expected for the weekend with a small chance for some rain into Saturday evening. Warm weather returns for Monday and Tuesday before temperatures tumble again later next week. (KOLN)

