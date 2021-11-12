Windy, cold Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and in its wake we will have a strong northwest wind, cloudy skies and much colder temperatures on Friday. Clearing skies for Friday night and the wind will decrease, however, it will be a cold and frosty night. Saturday will not be as windy or as cold with increasing clouds. Another cold front will bring a chance for a few showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Wind Advisory for Lincoln until 6 PM Friday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph at times.

High wind warning for parts of central and northeastern Nebraska. Wind gusts up to 55 mph possible in this area. Wind advisory for parts of eastern Nebraska until 6 PM. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold for the Lincoln area on Friday. There is a chance for a few flurries Friday morning and windchill values will be in the lower 20s. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 30s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Cold temperatures expected across much of the state on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly clear and less wind Friday night and it will be cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

Lows in the teens and 20s Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny skies for Saturday, not as cold and certainly not as windy. Highs in the upper 40s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

There will be quite a range temperature wise across Nebraska on Saturday. Highs in the 40s in eastern Nebraska with lower 70s in southwest Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

There will be a chance for a few isolated showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with the high around 50 degrees. It will be breezy with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday will be mild with upper 50s and perhaps the upper 60s on Tuesday. Colder temperatures return for Wednesday and Thursday with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday.

The weekend will be close to the seasonal average with a chance for a few showers Saturday night. Warmer for Monday and Tuesday, but turning colder on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

