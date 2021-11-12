Windy, cold Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and in its wake we will have a strong northwest wind, cloudy skies and much colder temperatures on Friday. Clearing skies for Friday night and the wind will decrease, however, it will be a cold and frosty night. Saturday will not be as windy or as cold with increasing clouds. Another cold front will bring a chance for a few showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.
Wind Advisory for Lincoln until 6 PM Friday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph at times.
Mostly cloudy, windy and cold for the Lincoln area on Friday. There is a chance for a few flurries Friday morning and windchill values will be in the lower 20s. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 30s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Becoming mostly clear and less wind Friday night and it will be cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
Mostly to partly sunny skies for Saturday, not as cold and certainly not as windy. Highs in the upper 40s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
There will be a chance for a few isolated showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with the high around 50 degrees. It will be breezy with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday will be mild with upper 50s and perhaps the upper 60s on Tuesday. Colder temperatures return for Wednesday and Thursday with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday.
