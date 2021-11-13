Advertisement

Huskers return home, sweep Maryland

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The No. 11 Nebraska volleyball team used a strong defensive and blocking effort to power past Maryland 3-0 (25-11, 26-24, 25-18) Friday night at the Devaney Center. With the win, the Huskers improved to 18-6 (12-3 Big Ten), while the Terrapins dropped to 18-9 (6-9) after their third straight loss.

As a team, the Huskers set a school record for digs in a three-set match in the rally-scoring era with 78 scoops on the night.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers in kills for the 15th straight match, totaling 14 kills with seven digs, four blocks and an ace.

Lauren Stivrins led the match with a season-high-tying seven blocks and had seven kills on .583 hitting with no attack errors.

Nicklin Hames posted her 16th double-double off 31 assists and 21 digs. She was one of four Huskers to finish with a double-figure dig performance, joining Lexi Rodriguez (22), Keonilei Akana (11) and Kenzie Knuckles (10). Knuckles also collected five kills on six errorless swings from the back row for an .833 efficiency. Rodriguez added five assists and an ace.

Lexi Sun and Whitney Lauenstein chipped in six kills and three blocks apiece for the match. Kayla Caffey matched them with three more stops.

Nebraska had the advantage in attack percentage (.170 - .000), kills (43-25), assists (38-21), digs (78-64) and blocks (11-9). Each team finished with two service aces.

Maryland was led by nine kills from Sam Csire. The Terps, who lead the country in blocking, got five blocks from Laila Ricks and four more from both Hannah Thompson and Rainelle Jones.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics

