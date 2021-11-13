Lincoln Police giving out fewer tickets, sending fewer dollars to the LPS budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nobody wants to get pulled over, but when when you do, the fine you may pay for speeding goes to a good cause.

I’ts part of the Lincoln Public School’s budget, but lately, it’s making a smaller impact, because police are giving fewer tickets.

Throughout 2021 so far, Lincoln Police have given more than 24,700 citations, that’s DOWN from just over 30,000 last year. Over the last five years, the number of citations has been steadily decreasing. In fact, 2021′s numbers show a 38% drop from the five-year average.

This decrease, leads to a decrease in fines which go toward the LPS budget.

“We receive revenue from county and police fines throughout the year,” Liz Standish, Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs for LPS said.

In the 2020-2021 school year, LPS received about $1.7 million in police fines, which is pretty similar to the amount they got in the 2019-2020 school year.

But if you go further back, they used to get more than $2 million a year.

“We’ve recently seen a decline and we’ve updated out forecast ed revenue to match what the reality is,” Standish said.

The fines, fall into the “other” category in the LPS budget which makes up about 16%, or $76 million of the district’s $476 million budget. Another example of “other” revenue is LPS leasing land.

Standish said this category of funding has been decreasing.

“Many of our streams were impacted by the pandemic,” Standish said. “But in this case it’s less than a million overall so when we’re looking at the full budget, while we do pay attention and watch it, it’s something we can take into account.”

Between this decrease, and a decrease in state aid, the district did have to make a 1.5% budget cut this year which amounts to about $9.4 million.

As for why police are giving fewer tickets, 10.11 NOW doesn’t know yet. A reporter reached out to the Lincoln Police Department and they said they’d be able to provide an answer next week.

