McGowens scores 29 points, Huskers pick up first win of season

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryce McGowens scored 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help the Huskers rally past Sam Houston for their first win of the season. Nebraska overcame a 5-point halftime deficit against the Bearkats on a sluggish offensive night. Fred Hoiberg’s team shot 41 percent, including a 4-for-22 effort from beyond the arc.

Alonzo Verge, Jr. scored 13 points for Nebraska, while Eduardo Andre added 11 points off the bench.

Nebraska next plays on Tuesday when the Huskers welcome in-state rival Creighton to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

