Seward County Sheriff’s drug busts seize over 500 pounds marijuana, THC concentrate from I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the last few weeks, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has seized over 500 pounds of marijuana and THC concentrate off of I-80. The total street value of these drugs tops approximately $3.3 million dollars.

Seward County Sheriff’s deputies seized 190 pounds of marijuana from 31-year-old Jessica Ferreira, of San Jose, CA during. She was arrested for possession of marijuana more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. This stop has a street value of approximately $570,000.

Deputies also arrested Leonel Santos, 32 of Fortuna, CA and Yerizal Hernandez, 31 of Hermiston, OR after seizing 113 pounds of marijuana. They were arrested for possession of marijuana more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. The total street value of this stop is approximately $339,000.

Seward County Sheriff’s office also arrested Bobby Richy, a 64-year-old Anza, CA native for possession of a controlled substance. He was found with 113 pounds of THC concentrate worth approximately $2 million.

Deputies also seized 145 pounds of marijuana from 18-year-old Alejandrino Martinez of Paso Robles, CA. He was arrested for possession of marijuana more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. This seizure has a street value of approximately $435,000.

