Sunday Forecast: More clouds, cool weather to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We saw a nice warm up across western Nebraska to start the weekend, but much of central and eastern Nebraska - while a few degrees warmer than Friday - had a chilly start to the weekend with clouds and areas of light rain this afternoon. As we head into Sunday, we’ll see some continued cooler weather, but we do have a nice warm up heading our way as we start the new work week on Monday to look forward to.

Into Saturday evening, another upper level disturbance is expected to drop through the area bringing chances for some scattered light rain across the state. Again, like we saw on Saturday afternoon, any moisture we do see should be liquid and should be fairly light. Clouds are expected to hang around through the overnight hours with partly to mostly cloudy skies lingering through the day on Sunday. As this second disturbance slides through the state, we’re expecting an increase in winds by late Saturday into early on Sunday. Look for brisk northwest increasing to 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 or 40 MPH possible tonight and into the overnight hours with winds decreasing into Sunday morning.

Another round of some light rain is possibly into Saturday night with mainly dry weather into Sunday, though we'll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day on Sunday. (KOLN)

After one of the coldest mornings we’ve had this season so far, we should be warmer as we head into Sunday morning thanks to a blanket of clouds and some stronger winds. Look for lows on Sunday morning to settle into the mid 30s for most of the state.

It won't be nearly as cold as we start our Sunday with lows in the mid 30s for most. (KOLN)

By Sunday afternoon, look for another cool day across eastern Nebraska where thicker clouds should hold temperatures down into the upper 40s to low 50s with blustery northwest making it feel even cooler. Temperatures will be warmer as you head west with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s across central and western Nebraska.

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 60s across the state on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. (KOLN)

High pressure will settle into the area into the day on Monday which should help draw warmer air into the region as we start the new work week. Temperatures will take a big step forwards with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s to mid 70s by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will take a big jump into Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s across the state. (KOLN)

The warm weather will continue into Tuesday with forecast highs in the low 70s for Lincoln. It may be a bit breezy with south and southwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH with mostly sunny skies. Another strong cold front is then forecast to drop through the state into Wednesday which should kick up our winds and bring in a few more clouds into the day on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop from the low 70s on Tuesday to the mid and upper 40s by Wednesday. Right now it does look like a dry frontal passage with extremely low chances for any moisture. Temperatures should then be a bit more seasonal through the remainder of the week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Generally dry weather is expected over the next week - save for our small chance for light rain into Saturday night.

More cloudy, cooler weather is expected on Sunday ahead of a nice warm up early next week. Another strong cold front will bring temperatures back down to the upper 40s to low 50s for the middle and of the week. (KOLN)

