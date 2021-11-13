Advertisement

UAW and Deere agree to potential contract; vote next week

Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers (UAW), leading union workers to strike at midnight across all locations Thursday.(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a UAW (United Auto Works) news release, the UAW and John Deere & Co. have reached an agreement that includes “modest modifications” over the most recent rejected contract offer.

As a result, the UAW will present the offer from Deere for ratification and for a vote next week.

UAW states that they “will support the outcome as determined by our members.” as has been the case thus far in the negotiating process.

Voting information will be provided by each local union. UAW states that the strike will continue till then.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three Snow Leopards at Lincoln Children’s Zoo die from COVID-19 complications
Lincoln police have given 40% fewer citation so far this year, compared to the five year average.
Lincoln Police giving out fewer tickets, sending fewer dollars to the LPS budget
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released a 67-page document of regulations that could...
Preliminary regulations released for future Nebraska casinos
In the last few weeks, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has seized over 500 pounds of...
Seward County Sheriff’s drug busts seize over 500 pounds marijuana, THC concentrate from I-80

Latest News

Maker's Market returns in-person
Maker's Market in person and virtual this year
Lincoln girl bakes and donates proceeds to YMCA's Giving Tree
Cupcakes for a Cause
31st Annual Santa Cop happening Sunday
Preparing for Santa Cop
Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 60s across the state on Sunday with...
Sunday Forecast: More clouds, cool weather to finish the weekend
Girl Scouts earn badges with LPD
Girl Scout earn badges with help of LPD