Advertisement

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

(News Channel Nebraska)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Genoa, Neb. (AP) - Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934. So far, no graves have been found.

The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for Native Americans. The dark history of abuses at the schools is now the subject of a nationwide investigation.

Margaret Jacobs, co-director of the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project, said some of the names identified so far might be duplicates, but the true death toll is likely much higher.

Jacobs said that many of the children died of diseases including tuberculosis. Some other deaths such as a drowning were reported by newspapers at the time.

When the school closed, documents were either destroyed or scattered across the country. Locating them has proved challenging for both the Genoa project and others working to gather information on the schools.

Many of the names linked to Genoa were found in newspaper archives, including the school’s student newspapers, said Jacobs, who also is a history professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three Snow Leopards at Lincoln Children’s Zoo die from COVID-19 complications
Lincoln police have given 40% fewer citation so far this year, compared to the five year average.
Lincoln Police giving out fewer tickets, sending fewer dollars to the LPS budget
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released a 67-page document of regulations that could...
Preliminary regulations released for future Nebraska casinos
In the last few weeks, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has seized over 500 pounds of...
Seward County Sheriff’s drug busts seize over 500 pounds marijuana, THC concentrate from I-80

Latest News

Section of 40th Street in central Lincoln to close starting Monday
Maker's Market returns in-person
Maker's Market in person and virtual this year
Lincoln girl bakes and donates proceeds to YMCA's Giving Tree
Cupcakes for a Cause
31st Annual Santa Cop happening Sunday
Preparing for Santa Cop