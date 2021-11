LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Concordia entered Saturday with wins over Doane and Midland, both in-state Nebraska schools.

With the 17-7 win over Hastings to end the season on Saturday, the Bulldogs complete their first in-state sweep since 1970. The win caps off a six game win-streak to end 2021.

Concordia finished the 2021 regular season 7-3.

