Cupcakes For a Cause: Lincoln girl’s baked goods helps those in need

A Lincoln 12-year-old has set out to bring some holiday cheer one cupcake at a time, all with the goal of benefiting the YMCA “Giving Tree.”(Samantha Bernt)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln 12-year-old has set out to bring some holiday cheer one cupcake at a time, all with the goal of benefiting the YMCA “Giving Tree.”

This marks the third year Pixie Devitt has donated to the Giving Tree. Devitt started with baked goods, and transitioned to sugar scrubs last year as a COVID-friendly option. This year, Devitt’s goal is “bigger and better,” so she chose to make cupcakes. All of this, for a good cause.

“There are other people that aren’t as fortunate as others and maybe their parents can’t supply them a gift this year,” said Devitt. “It’s important that I can give back to the community and make a difference in so many kids lives.”

So far, this year’s fundraiser has exceeded Devitt’s expectations; she estimates she will raise a little over $1,300 and will be able to buy more than 80 gifts for the Giving Tree. Devitt said that’s triple the amount she’s raised in the past two years.

Devitt does get some help from her mother and grandmother. The trio has been baking and decorating over 200 cupcakes a week for three weeks. Pixie’s mom, Nadia, said she’s amazed at how successful her daughter’s small business has become.

“Myself and my husband are just so proud of her for wanting to do this first of all, and then just the amount of support that she has from everyone,” said Nadia. “It just feels so great to have a kid that wants to do this amazing thing for other kids.”

Devitt is excited that the donation from her cupcakes can sweeten up the holidays for other kids in Lincoln.

“Just like a little gift can make such a big difference especially when you don’t have that much,” said Devitt. “It’s exciting to be able to do this especially making the world a better place one cupcake at a time.”

At the time of writing, Cupcakes For a Cause has stopped taking orders. As for next year, Pixie has decided to take on more orders to benefit the Giving Tree next year.

