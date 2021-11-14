Girl Scout earn badges with help of LPD

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Girl Scouts tried their hand at crime scene investigating Friday night and earned their detective badge with the help of the Lincoln Police Department.

“We basically set up a fake crime where they would come to our Northeast substation and solve that crime to earn the badge,” LPD Sgt. Angela Sands said. “So, we have four Girl Scouts here from a local troop. They are learning about fingerprinting, swabbing for DNA.”

The crime scenario the troop solved revolved around a stolen car. The troop had to find out who committed the crime and make an arrest.

They also were able to meet LPD’s only female SWAT officer, Kate Schwenke.

LPD said the project was good to show the troop the science behind solving a crime, as well as introduce them to women working in law enforcement.

