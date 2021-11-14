Lincoln Police Union’s 31st Annual Santa Cop Fundraiser this Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One area organization is working to give kids a holiday they deserve, and they need your help.

The Santa Cop fundraiser has been helping thousands of Capital City kids and families for the past three decades. Those with the Lincoln Police Union say it’s their biggest fundraiser and also their most important.

“We reach those kids that might not have a Christmas otherwise or who might not qualify for services, but their family just can’t give them the Christmas they deserve,” said Kathryn Wojahn, Santa Cop volunteer.

This is the 31st year of Santa Cop, and union member Wojahn has been helping the last five years.

“I do it because it’s so fun taking gifts to the families,” said Wojahn. “They are so appreciative, and it’s so much fun seeing the kids’ faces light up.”

This fundraiser features a silent and live auction that includes a smoker, signed Alex Gordon bat, three day R.V. rental and a snow blower. All funds to toward gifts.

“Lincoln Police officers then distribute to families they come in contact with who have been victims of crime or might fall through the system,” said Wojahn. “It’s nice to have a positive experience giving those gifts.”

Organizers say they don’t have a set monetary goal, but hope to raise more than last year’s total of $27,000.

The Santa Cop fundraiser is a public event for anyone to attend. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow at the Center for People in Need on North 27th Street. The silent auction starts at noon and the live auction is at 2:30 p.m.

