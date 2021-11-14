Monday Forecast: Warming up to start the week!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some cooler weather for the weekend, temperatures are expected to make a big jump as we start the work week with highs climbing into the 70s for much of the state into the day on Monday and Tuesday. The warm weather won’t last long though as another cold front will sweep through the area into Wednesday, bringing out temperatures back down to near normal for the middle and end of the week.

Look for clouds to hang around across eastern Nebraska into Sunday evening, but skies will try and clear out as we head overnight tonight and into Monday morning. The in-house model keeps skies mainly sunny for the day on Monday, but other models do keep some mid and high level cloud cover around on Monday. Regardless, it looks like we should see mostly sunny skies to start the week with light winds and dry weather.

Temperatures into Monday morning will be staying on the mild side, thanks in part to winds that are expected to swing around to the south through the overnight hours. Even with winds at 5 to 15 MPH, the southerly winds should help keep temperatures from tumbling too far. Look for lows in the mid 30s to low 40s as we start Monday.

As warm air is pulled north into the day on Monday, temperatures will jump into the upper 60s to mid 70s by Monday afternoon with westerly and southwesterly winds at 8 to 18 MPH.

Temperatures stay well above average into the day on Tuesday as well with most areas reaching the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

The warm weather will then transition to more seasonal weather as we head into the day on Wednesday behind a passing cold front. Temperatures look to fall into the mid and upper 40s by Wednesday with breezy northwest winds gusting up to 30 MPH or more at times. Right now, it still looks like we’ll stay dry with the frontal passage, with mainly dry weather continuing for the rest of the week and towards next weekend. Temperatures should hold in the upper 40s again on Thursday before settling into the low to mid 50s for Friday and into next weekend.

