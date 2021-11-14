Research calls for more comprehensive data about police shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since August of 2014 when a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed 18-year-old black man on a street in Ferguson, Missouri, there has been a loud call for transparency regarding deadly force used by law enforcement agencies.

A local researcher from the University of Nebraska-Omaha is shedding light on what we know - and what we don’t know - about officer-involved shootings.

“We live in a democracy, right?” said Justin Nix, Ph.D., distinguished associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at UNO. ”So policing in this country is by consent, and any time an officer uses force, especially deadly force on a citizen, we need to know about that.”

Nix may crunch numbers in his research, but he recognizes those numbers represent people. And when former FBI director James Comey admitted after Ferguson that his office didn’t know how often fatal police shootings happen in the U.S., Nix and other researchers started looking.

“We need to know that it happened,” Nix said. “We need to be able to look at trends, we need to see which agencies are shooting at the lowest rates, the higher rates, and everything in between so we can identify policies, trainings, practices, et cetera, that are associated with lower rates of shootings.”

What he and fellow researcher John Shjarback, Ph.D. at Rowan University found are what he calls “shaky stats.”

“We know that those data aren’t capturing when people shoot at people but don’t kill them,” Nix said. “We argue that anytime a police officer shoots a gun at a person, they’re using deadly force because what they’re doing could kill a person.”

They analyzed data from four U.S. states, Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California. The study suggests that Black people may be more likely than white people to be nonfatally shot and injured by police in these states, and these disparities are greater than seen for fatal police shootings.

Nix is encouraged by the fact that the FBI has revamped its collection of information involving all officer-involved shootings, but is frustrated by the fact that the data hasn’t been made public yet. It also means research like his remains incomplete without data from all 50 states.

“Right now, approximately 6,500 agencies submitted on the last go-around,” Nix said. “Those agencies employ about 49 % of all police officers in this country, and the FBI has decided until that number reaches 60%, it won’t release the data.”

Nix and Shjarback published the study presented their findings on the open-access, peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE, titled “Factors associated with police shooting mortality: A focus on race and a plea for more comprehensive data.”

He praised the reporting of many local agencies, including the Omaha Police, but said not enough departments across the country are providing the complete information to reduce systemically biased opinions.

“For what it’s worth, Omaha has seen a pretty clear downward trend in terms of police shootings over the last 10 or 15 years, so that’s encouraging,” he said. “But it would be so much more powerful if we could literally take every (one) of thousands of departments and started to look for patterns, look for outliers, both in a good way and a bad way, and learn from that.”

To learn what departments in your area are reporting their complete data to the FBI, you can check the link here.

