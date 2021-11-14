Advertisement

Section of 40th Street in central Lincoln to close starting Monday

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities says a section of 40th Street in central Lincoln will be closed for the next week-and-a-half.

Start at 8 a.m. Monday, 40th from Randolph to G Streets will be closed for pavement repairs, LTU said in a release.

“The recommended detour is Randolph Street to South 48th Street to South Street,” LTU said. “[Drivers] are encouraged to use the recommended detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.”

LTU says the construction project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, November 24th.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three Snow Leopards at Lincoln Children’s Zoo die from COVID-19 complications
Lincoln police have given 40% fewer citation so far this year, compared to the five year average.
Lincoln Police giving out fewer tickets, sending fewer dollars to the LPS budget
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released a 67-page document of regulations that could...
Preliminary regulations released for future Nebraska casinos
In the last few weeks, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has seized over 500 pounds of...
Seward County Sheriff’s drug busts seize over 500 pounds marijuana, THC concentrate from I-80

Latest News

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska
Maker's Market returns in-person
Maker's Market in person and virtual this year
Lincoln girl bakes and donates proceeds to YMCA's Giving Tree
Cupcakes for a Cause
31st Annual Santa Cop happening Sunday
Preparing for Santa Cop