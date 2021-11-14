Section of 40th Street in central Lincoln to close starting Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities says a section of 40th Street in central Lincoln will be closed for the next week-and-a-half.

Start at 8 a.m. Monday, 40th from Randolph to G Streets will be closed for pavement repairs, LTU said in a release.

“The recommended detour is Randolph Street to South 48th Street to South Street,” LTU said. “[Drivers] are encouraged to use the recommended detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.”

LTU says the construction project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, November 24th.

