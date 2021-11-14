Advertisement

South of Downtown's Maker’s Market showcases local creatives

Lincoln creatives got the chance to show off their work in-person at the South of Downtown...
Lincoln creatives got the chance to show off their work in-person at the South of Downtown Maker’s Market this Saturday.(Samantha Bernt)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln creatives got the chance to show off their work in-person at the South of Downtown Maker’s Market this Saturday.

This year, for the first time, the market is both virtual and in-person.

23 Makers gathered at the South of Downtown Art Hub Saturday afternoon. Organizer Allie Christianson said she’s excited everyone gets to be together again and tap into the art community.

“Its special because we spent so long apart and try to recreate this virtually but nothing replicated the in person interaction and connection you have when you get to ask somebody ‘Why do you make what you do’ like ‘Tell me about this, why is it special,” said Christianson.

Purchases from the market can be made online starting Sunday at noon. Follow this link to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three Snow Leopards at Lincoln Children’s Zoo die from COVID-19 complications
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man confronts driver who stole his truck; police seeing spike in stolen cars
A Nebraska high school head coach is thankful to be alive after walking away from an accident...
Wilber-Clatonia’s head coach battles through car accident, fractured neck
Lincoln police have given 40% fewer citation so far this year, compared to the five year average.
Lincoln Police giving out fewer tickets, sending fewer dollars to the LPS budget

Latest News

The Santa Cop fundraiser has been helping thousands of Capital City kids and families for the...
Lincoln Police Union’s 31st Annual Santa Cop Fundraiser this Sunday
Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 60s across the state on Sunday with...
Sunday Forecast: More clouds, cool weather to finish the weekend
In the last few weeks, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has seized over 500 pounds of...
Seward County Sheriff’s drug busts seize over 500 pounds marijuana, THC concentrate from I-80
Lexi Sun is an outside hitter on the Nebraska volleyball team.
Sun regains starting job with 11th-ranked Huskers