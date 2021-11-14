South of Downtown's Maker’s Market showcases local creatives

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln creatives got the chance to show off their work in-person at the South of Downtown Maker’s Market this Saturday.

This year, for the first time, the market is both virtual and in-person.

23 Makers gathered at the South of Downtown Art Hub Saturday afternoon. Organizer Allie Christianson said she’s excited everyone gets to be together again and tap into the art community.

“Its special because we spent so long apart and try to recreate this virtually but nothing replicated the in person interaction and connection you have when you get to ask somebody ‘Why do you make what you do’ like ‘Tell me about this, why is it special,” said Christianson.

Purchases from the market can be made online starting Sunday at noon. Follow this link to learn more.

