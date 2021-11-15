Authorities investigating hunting-related fatality in Pawnee County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Pawnee County are investigating a hunting-related fatality from over the weekend.

According to New Channel Nebraska, the incident happened Saturday afternoon, southwest of Lewiston.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a Weeping Water man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot. The man’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement.

