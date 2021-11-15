Advertisement

Western Nebraska wildfire rages on

Buffalo Creek Fire
Buffalo Creek Fire(Gray TV)
By Alyson Tackitt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Several local fire departments are working to put out a raging wildfire south of Gering.

The Gering Fire Department said firefighters were called out to Buffalo Creek around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and immediately called for backup from other local and state agencies.

On Sunday evening about 500 acres were burned, but number tripled to around 1,500 acres by Monday morning.

The Gering Fire Department said there is only about 15% containment. Rugged terrain and high winds have made it more difficult to get under control.

It is still unknown how the fire got started.

