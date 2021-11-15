Country singer Morgan Wallen coming to Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country artist Morgan Wallen is bringing “The Dangerous Tour” to Omaha next year.

Wallen will perform at the CHI Health Center with special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. The general public can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com Friday at 10 a.m.

Here we come.



Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code



*On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021

