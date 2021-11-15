FBI seeking potential child victims who attended Lincoln daycare

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI Omaha field office is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims who attended Theresa Tibbels’ Daycare in Lincoln from 1989 to present.

58-year-old Matthew Allen Tibbels was indicted for child exploitation crimes on October 19th. The daycare was operated out of the home where Matt Tibbels lived. Matt Tibbels has been charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, after the FBI found evidence he had downloaded numerous videos depicting the sexual abuse of young children.

A search warrant was signed on October 5th and a search of the home led to the arrest of Matt Tibbels on October 7th. A grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Matt Tibbels on October 19th. The indictment charges Tibbels with committing child exploitation crimes between Aug. 31, 2020 and Oct. 5, 2021.

Matt’s wife, Theresa, is the licensed operator of the daycare. According to court documents, Theresa said she occasionally left Matt alone with the children and described him as a substitute. Court documents state Matt primarily worked from home in the basement and was consistently present in the home while the children were there.

A search warrant of Matt’s electronic devices revealed hundreds of child pornography images, including photos of children as young as 2-3 years old being subjected to sexual abuse. Court records say that downloads of child pornography occurred on the same days there would have been children present in the home.

If you have information about this ongoing investigation or believe your child or other children may have been victimized by Matt Tibbels, please go to www.fbi.gov/MatthewAllenTibbels or call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

A status conference for the daycare has been set for Dec. 22.

