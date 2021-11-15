Advertisement

Grand Island man arrested for enticing teens

Grayson Fries, 20, was arrested for felony electronic child enticement after sending obscene photos to two teenagers in Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after sending obscene photos to two teenage girls.

According to Grand Island police, Grayson Fries, 20, who was set to be a volunteer for Northwest boys wrestling, had sent obscene photos to 14 and 16 year old girls on two separate occasions in October and November.

Police said Fries also asked the girls to send photos and other obscene requests in return.

The teens then told administration of the situation.

Local4 News reached out to Northwest Superintendent Dr. Jeff Edwards who said quote, “As soon as we were made aware we investigated. As we found out information we turned it over to the authorities and terminated his volunteer status.”

Fries is charged with felony Electronic Child Enticement as well as two counts of Sale or Delivery of Obscene Material to a minor x2.

