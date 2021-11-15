Advertisement

Huskers battle ‘Jays Tuesday night

The Nebraska men's basketball team huddles during its Opening Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Nebraska men's basketball team huddles during its Opening Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks for its second straight win Tuesday evening, as the Huskers welcome Creighton to Pinnacle Bank Arena as part of the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tipoff between the Huskers and Bluejays is set for 6 p.m.  A limited number of 300 Level tickets for Tuesday’s game are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Box Office beginning Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s matchup is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series of games between the Big Ten and the Big East conferences. The series is named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East and a basketball visionary. He had profound and lasting influence on the sport of basketball at the collegiate, professional and Olympic levels. Tuesday’s game also marks Creighton’s first trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena since 2018, as the last two contests were played in Omaha. 

The Huskers (1-1) overcame a slow start to post a 74-65 win over Sam Houston on Friday night. Nebraska shot just 32 percent and trailed 32-27 at the break but turned the tables in the second half. NU shot 50 percent from the field in the second half and went 19-of-23 from the foul line in the final 20 minutes to pull away in the final five minutes. Freshman Bryce McGowens scored a season-high 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting to place three Huskers in double figures. He became just the second Husker freshmen to post multiple 25-point performances in a season, joining Dave Hoppen, the program’s all-time scoring leader. 

NU got a strong boost from Eduardo Andre, who posted career highs in both points (11) and rebounds (seven) in 15 minutes. The 6-foot-11 forward keyed runs in both halves, including five points in an 11-1 run which turned a five-point deficit into a 51-46 advantage. Creighton comes into Tuesday’s matchup with a 2-0 record following a 51-44 win over Kennesaw State on Thursday. Alex O’Connell’s 13 points paced three Bluejays in double figures, while Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 11 and 10 points, respectively. CU held Kennesaw State to 26 percent shooting, including 3-19 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
Section of 40th Street in central Lincoln to close starting Monday
The U.S. Postal Service is notoriously short-staffed at a time when carriers are delivering a...
Postal Service has shorted some workers’ pay for years, investigation finds
In the last few weeks, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has seized over 500 pounds of...
Seward County Sheriff’s drug busts seize over 500 pounds marijuana, THC concentrate from I-80

Latest News

Bryce McGowens smiles during an interview at the University of Nebraska.
McGowens earns Big Ten freshman honor
Huskers defeat Alabama A&M
Huskers surge past Bulldogs, 88-33
No. 11 Huskers rally to top Indiana, 3-1
The Nebraska volleyball team welcomes Maryland to the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Huskers return home, sweep Maryland