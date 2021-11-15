Huskers battle ‘Jays Tuesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks for its second straight win Tuesday evening, as the Huskers welcome Creighton to Pinnacle Bank Arena as part of the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tipoff between the Huskers and Bluejays is set for 6 p.m. A limited number of 300 Level tickets for Tuesday’s game are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Box Office beginning Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s matchup is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series of games between the Big Ten and the Big East conferences. The series is named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East and a basketball visionary. He had profound and lasting influence on the sport of basketball at the collegiate, professional and Olympic levels. Tuesday’s game also marks Creighton’s first trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena since 2018, as the last two contests were played in Omaha.

The Huskers (1-1) overcame a slow start to post a 74-65 win over Sam Houston on Friday night. Nebraska shot just 32 percent and trailed 32-27 at the break but turned the tables in the second half. NU shot 50 percent from the field in the second half and went 19-of-23 from the foul line in the final 20 minutes to pull away in the final five minutes. Freshman Bryce McGowens scored a season-high 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting to place three Huskers in double figures. He became just the second Husker freshmen to post multiple 25-point performances in a season, joining Dave Hoppen, the program’s all-time scoring leader.

NU got a strong boost from Eduardo Andre, who posted career highs in both points (11) and rebounds (seven) in 15 minutes. The 6-foot-11 forward keyed runs in both halves, including five points in an 11-1 run which turned a five-point deficit into a 51-46 advantage. Creighton comes into Tuesday’s matchup with a 2-0 record following a 51-44 win over Kennesaw State on Thursday. Alex O’Connell’s 13 points paced three Bluejays in double figures, while Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 11 and 10 points, respectively. CU held Kennesaw State to 26 percent shooting, including 3-19 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.