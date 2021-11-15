Lincoln teen receives life-saving kidney transplant weeks before her 18th birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In August 2006, Amanda Rodell experienced a life changing moment with her two-year old daughter, Natalie Brady. Natalie was sick with flu-like symptoms, but Amanda felt it was much more serious.

She took Natalie to a pediatrician who said she was suffering from dehydration. After the visit, Natalie was admitted to Bryan Health where doctors monitored her condition. Then, they delivered shocking news to Amanda.

“They said your daughter needs to be transferred to the children’s unit in Omaha. Her kidney is starting to fail, and we don’t really understand what’s going on,” said Amanda.

They diagnosed her with Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a condition that affects the body after having E. Coli. Amanda said that doctors could only treat the damage it caused to her body and not the illness itself. The condition hospitalized her for 54 days. Her kidney function lowered, putting her on dialysis. In addition to the kidney damage, she had seizures, a stroke and was placed in intensive care.

“That’s when I was like okay if your daughter is in ICU at children’s hospital that means you’re really sick now and I never left her side,” Amanda said.

Natalie spent 14 years with her damaged kidney until it was time for a transplant. She and her mom share the same blood type, which made her a match for Natalie. However, she wanted to wait for Natalie’s perfect match.

“In September, they once again said you could donate yours if you want so I waited, and we got the perfect match,” said Amanda.

Natalie is just one of many organ recipients during the pandemic. Nebraska had 94 organ donors last year. This year the state is already nearing that number with 80 donors.

“We are really grateful to these donor families that have made the decision to donate and to honor their loved one and truly make their loved one a hero and let their loved one live on and ultimately save another’s life,” said Kyle Herber, CEO of Live on Nebraska.

Natalie is still recovering from her transplant. Her mom is excited for her to continue her senior year with her friends at Southwest High School in Lincoln with her new kidney.

