LPD: Man crashes stolen car into tree, runs from police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say crashed a stolen car into a tree.

Sunday, just after midnight, LPD said an officer saw a black Honda CRV speeding eastbound on K Street from 18th Street.

LPD said as the road curved near S 21st Street, the driver lost control and missed the turn, crashing with a tree. The driver then ran away.

According to police, the driver was located near 22nd and E Streets but he then ran away again from officers.

Police said after a brief chase, they were able to take a 22-year-old man into custody.

LPD said the car had been stolen from Adams Auto Sales, off NW 7th Street and Cornhusker Highway in northwest Lincoln, on Friday. Nov. 12 just after 5 p.m.

Investigators said the employee explained that the car had been left running in the lot as it was being cleaned and someone took it when the employee stepped away.

The vehicle was valued at $6,000 and was towed because of the damage from the crash.

LPD said the plates found on the car belonged to a different vehicle that had been reported stolen on Wednesday, Nov. 10 around 6:30 a.m. off N 62nd and Francis Streets in northeast Lincoln.

The 22-year-old was arrested for felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor theft by receiving, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a police officer, willful reckless driving and suspended license.

