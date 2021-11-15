LPD: Men facing charges after being found in stolen car at northwest Lincoln motel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing theft charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department made contact with them while they were inside a stolen car.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were sent to the parking lot at Sunset Inn, of NW 12th Street and Highway 77, looking for a black spray painted car with a missing bumper.

LPD said as officers approached the car, they saw the back seat passenger holding a glass pipe used for narcotics.

Police said the man then tried concealing the pipe in a container that had a number of small plastic bags with what appeared to be narcotics residue in them.

LPD said the 20-year-old man was placed in custody.

Officers also contacted a 28-year-old man in the car.

According to police, officers learned that the car, a 2019 Toyota Corolla that was originally white, had been reported stolen on Nov. 1 just before 1 p.m. from an area of 13th and F Streets. LPD said the owner had left the car running while making a food delivery and it was stolen.

Officers searched the car and said they found drug paraphernalia. Police said the substance in the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.

LPD said officers determined that both men had been driving the vehicle.

Both men were arrested for felony theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance.

The vehicle was valued at $18,000.

