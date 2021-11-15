Advertisement

McGowens earns Big Ten freshman honor

Bryce McGowens smiles during an interview at the University of Nebraska.
Bryce McGowens smiles during an interview at the University of Nebraska.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens was honored Monday, as he was chosen Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

McGowens, a 6-foot-7 guard from Pendleton, S.C., averaged a Big Ten best 27.0 points per game on 52 percent shooting along with 5.5 rebounds per game in two games last week. He became the second Husker freshman in school history to post multiple 25-point games, joining Dave Hoppen in 1982-83.

In the season opener against Western Illinois, he totaled 25 points – the most ever by a Husker in a debut – and six rebounds. McGowens keyed the win over Sam Houston with 29 points, one shy of Nebraska’s single-game freshman record, on 9-of-13 shooting in NU’s 74-65 win.  

McGowens becomes the first Husker freshman honored by the Big Ten since Glynn Watson Jr.  on Feb. 15, 2016.McGowens and the Huskers will host Creighton Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be carried on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.

