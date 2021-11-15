Advertisement

Mild Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A big warm up is expected on Monday with a lot of us reaching the lower 70s Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be mainly dry with the warm temperatures continuing. A cold front will move across Nebraska Tuesday afternoon and evening and that means much cold temperatures for Wednesday. It doesn’t look like we will see any significant chances for precipitation this week.

Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer Monday afternoon. Highs will be around 70 with west wind 5 to 15 mph and perhaps a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Well above average temperatures expected on Monday.
Well above average temperatures expected on Monday.(1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy Monday night with mild overnight temperatures. Low temperature in the mid 20s.

Above average low temperatures Monday night.
Above average low temperatures Monday night.(1011 Weather)

Tuesday should be another warm day with highs in the lower 70s with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Warm temperatures continue for Tuesday.
Warm temperatures continue for Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

It will be much colder and blustery on Wednesday. High will be in the upper 40s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Cool temperatures continue on Thursday, milder temperatures expected Friday through the weekend. At this time, mainly dry conditions expected over the next 7 days.

Warm start to the week with colder temperatures returning by mid week.
Warm start to the week with colder temperatures returning by mid week.(1011 Weather)

