Advertisement

Nebraska DOT reveals October fatality toll

While Oct. was deadlier than it was in 2020, there have been fewer total fatalities in 2021.
Traffic from a fatal crash on I-80 outside of Ashland.
Traffic from a fatal crash on I-80 outside of Ashland.(Nebraska DOT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - During the month of Oct., the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported 28 fatalities in crashes on Nebraska roadways.

The NDOT states that the 28 fatalities occurred in 26 fatal crashes. Eight of the twenty vehicle occupants killed were reportedly not using seatbelts - four were using them and eight were unknown.

Documents show that sixteen of the fatalities were in rural locations. NDOT officials say that five fatalities occurred on the interstate, 15 on other highways, and eight fatalities on local roads. One fatality involved a train.

Reports state that, of the 28 total casualties in Oct., five fatalities were motorcyclists and three were pedestrians.

According to NDOT data, there have been 188 traffic fatalities so far in 2021 - down from last year’s report of 210 through Oct. 2020.

However, although there are fewer deaths overall this year, the NDOT reports there were six fewer Oct. fatalities last year with 22.

Authorities also revealed that of the 157 vehicle occupants killed during 2021, only 45 of them were reportedly using seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
FBI seeking potential child victims who attended Lincoln daycare
Grayson Fries, 20, was arrested for felony electronic child enticement after sending obscene...
Grand Island man arrested for enticing teens
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
Buffalo Creek Fire
Western Nebraska wildfire rages on

Latest News

Highs On Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: A re-run of “That 70s Show”...
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Huskers say goodbye to eventful bye week, focus on Wisconsin
fb
Monday Mash-Up (Nov. 15)
Recent COVID-19 cases mostly found in cats
Recent animal COVID-19 cases found mostly in cats
COVID-19 infections in cats
COVID-19 infections in cats