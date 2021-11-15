Advertisement

Rodriguez tabbed Big Ten defensive player of the week

Lexi Rodriguez tabbed B1G defensive player of the week
Lexi Rodriguez tabbed B1G defensive player of the week(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lexi Rodriguez has been honored as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Rodriguez’s Defensive Player of the Week distinction is the second of her career. She has collected five weekly awards from the conference this season, having been tabbed Defensive Player of the Week twice and Freshman of the Week three times.

The Sterling, Ill., native averaged 6.29 digs, 1.57 assists and 0.57 aces per set last week as No. 11 Nebraska picked up a home sweep of Maryland a 3-1 road win over Indiana. On Friday against the Terps, Rodriguez finished with a match-high 22 digs, five assists and an ace. The Huskers set a school record for digs in a three-set match in the rally-scoring era (78).

On Sunday at IU, Rodriguez added a match-best 22 digs, six assists and a season-high three aces.

NU has counted 11 Big Ten weekly award winners this season.

NEBRASKA’S 2021 BIG TEN WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

Aug. 30 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Freshman of the Week

Sept. 6 -- Kayla Caffey - Defensive Player of the Week

Sept. 27 -- Lindsay Krause - Freshman of the Week

Oct. 11 -- Madi Kubik - Player of the Week

Oct. 11 -- Nicklin Hames - Setter of the Week

Oct. 11 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Freshman of the Week

Oct. 18 -- Madi Kubik - Player of the Week

Oct. 25 -- Nicklin Hames - Co-Setter of the Week

Oct. 25 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Defensive Player of the Week

Oct. 25 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Freshman of the Week

Nov. 15 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Defensive Player of the Week

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska
Section of 40th Street in central Lincoln to close starting Monday
The U.S. Postal Service is notoriously short-staffed at a time when carriers are delivering a...
Postal Service has shorted some workers’ pay for years, investigation finds
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio

Latest News

University of Nebraska-Omaha announces new athletic director
The Nebraska men's basketball team huddles during its Opening Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Huskers battle ‘Jays Tuesday night
Bryce McGowens smiles during an interview at the University of Nebraska.
McGowens earns Big Ten freshman honor
UNK makes playoffs
Lopers in the playoffs for the first time in a decade, face the Western Colorado Mountaineers