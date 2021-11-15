Rodriguez tabbed Big Ten defensive player of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lexi Rodriguez has been honored as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Rodriguez’s Defensive Player of the Week distinction is the second of her career. She has collected five weekly awards from the conference this season, having been tabbed Defensive Player of the Week twice and Freshman of the Week three times.

The Sterling, Ill., native averaged 6.29 digs, 1.57 assists and 0.57 aces per set last week as No. 11 Nebraska picked up a home sweep of Maryland a 3-1 road win over Indiana. On Friday against the Terps, Rodriguez finished with a match-high 22 digs, five assists and an ace. The Huskers set a school record for digs in a three-set match in the rally-scoring era (78).

On Sunday at IU, Rodriguez added a match-best 22 digs, six assists and a season-high three aces.

NU has counted 11 Big Ten weekly award winners this season.

NEBRASKA’S 2021 BIG TEN WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

Aug. 30 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Freshman of the Week

Sept. 6 -- Kayla Caffey - Defensive Player of the Week

Sept. 27 -- Lindsay Krause - Freshman of the Week

Oct. 11 -- Madi Kubik - Player of the Week

Oct. 11 -- Nicklin Hames - Setter of the Week

Oct. 11 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Freshman of the Week

Oct. 18 -- Madi Kubik - Player of the Week

Oct. 25 -- Nicklin Hames - Co-Setter of the Week

Oct. 25 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Defensive Player of the Week

Oct. 25 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Freshman of the Week

Nov. 15 -- Lexi Rodriguez - Defensive Player of the Week

