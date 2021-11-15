Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: A re-run of “That 70s Show”...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a marvelous Monday...unseasonably mild weather will return again for our Tuesday...

High pressure will mean partly-to-mostly sunny skies and temperatures 15°-to-25° ABOVE average again on Tuesday across 10-11 Country...with some record or near-record highs possible in some spots. The RECORD HIGH for Lincoln on Tuesday is 80°...and right now we think the Capital City will top out in the low-to-mid 70s on Tuesday...but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs across almost the entire state are expected to be in the 70s.

Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday(KOLN)

A powerful cold front will quickly bring an end to our “walk-on-the-mild-side”...with gusty north-northwest winds and much colder readings spreading across the state later Tuesday night and into early Wednesday. Precipitation chances continue to look minimal with this boundary...but expect plenty of cloudiness and winds gusting to 30-or-40 mph at times. Highs on Wednesday will fall back into the 40s for most of us.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

More seasonal temperatures are then expected for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend...with the warmer numbers showing up in western Nebraska.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Precipitation “chances” look very small over the next week...with the strong cold frontal passage late-Tuesday into Wednesday “possibly” initiating some flurries or sprinkles as it drives through the region...otherwise...look for mainly dry conditions all the way through Sunday.

7-Day Precipitation Potential
7-Day Precipitation Potential(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day starts with the very mild conditions for Tuesday...quickly “crashes” those temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday...then moderates our numbers a bit for Friday...Saturday...and Sunday all under “dry skies”.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

