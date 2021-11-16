Advertisement

911 system in Lincoln experiencing sporadic issues

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Emergency Communications Center is experiencing sporadic issues connecting to 911 calls from cellular telephones.

LPD said in a release they are working with telecommunication partners to identify the cause and encourage the use of 911 for emergencies. If you are unable to connect with 911, please use 402-441-6000.

