911 system in Lincoln experiencing sporadic issues
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Emergency Communications Center is experiencing sporadic issues connecting to 911 calls from cellular telephones.
LPD said in a release they are working with telecommunication partners to identify the cause and encourage the use of 911 for emergencies. If you are unable to connect with 911, please use 402-441-6000.
