Army National Guard assists in fighting western Nebraska wildfire

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Army National Guard on Monday was sent to assist in fighting a wildfire in the panhandle.

Nebraska’s National Guard activated nine soldiers with two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to assist state and local agencies that continue to battle the Buffalo Creek wildfire.

Crews arrived in Scottsbluff this afternoon & have begun water drops. pic.twitter.com/sO6Rk8N6va — NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) November 15, 2021

The Gering Fire Department reports the fire has burned up to 1,500 acres on Monday due to high winds in the area. Fire officials stated that the flames were only 15% contained.

Authorities say that they have been able to evacuate all people from the property and members of the public are encouraged to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the chain of events leading to the deployment of the Nebraska National Guard. 6 News regrets the error.

