Army National Guard assists in fighting western Nebraska wildfire

The Nebraska Army National Guard decided to assist state and local agencies battling the...
The Nebraska Army National Guard decided to assist state and local agencies battling the Buffalo Creek wildfire in western Nebraska.(Nebraska Army National Guard)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Army National Guard on Monday was sent to assist in fighting a wildfire in the panhandle.

Nebraska’s National Guard activated nine soldiers with two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to assist state and local agencies that continue to battle the Buffalo Creek wildfire.

The Gering Fire Department reports the fire has burned up to 1,500 acres on Monday due to high winds in the area. Fire officials stated that the flames were only 15% contained.

Authorities say that they have been able to evacuate all people from the property and members of the public are encouraged to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the chain of events leading to the deployment of the Nebraska National Guard. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

