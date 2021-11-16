Grand Island man convicted of domestic assault

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced later this month for a brutal assault on his wife.

Giannini Cervantes, 39, pleaded no contest and was convicted on one count of Second Degree Domestic Assault. Two other domestic assault charges and a weapons charge were dropped. He’ll be sentenced November 30.

Court records indicate that the woman said Cervantes poured alcohol on her leg, then set it on fire and stabbed her leg. This happened in late April at a residence in southeast Grand Island. The woman said Cervantes also punched her in the face multiple times during a later event.

The victim was hospitalized when it was determined that she had broken ribs from an incident with Cervantes.

The maximum sentence for Second Degree Domestic Assault is three years in prison, 18-months probation and a $10,000 fine.

