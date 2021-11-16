Advertisement

Grand Island teen arrested for stolen Hastings gun

Romero-Mijangos is charged with possession of a stolen firearm
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) -A Grand Island teenager is in jail after police found him with a gun stolen in Hastings.

Grand Island police arrested Armando Romero-Mijangos, 18, Monday night. He was a passenger in a car police stopped for a window tint violation and for failure to signal a turn at an intersection in north Grand Island. Police found a gun wrapped in a sweater in the vehicle and confirmed that it had been stolen from Hastings. Police say Romero-Mijangos admitted possession of the firearm. He’s been charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

He’s being held in the Hall County jail on $40,000 bond and will be in court next for an evidence hearing December 21. If convicted on the stolen firearms charge he could get up to 20 years in prison.

The vehicle’s driver was cited for Failure to Signal a Turn and for a window tint violation.

