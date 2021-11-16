Huskers say goodbye to eventful bye week, focus on Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is “pressing on,” according to Adrian Martinez. The junior quarterback says its been a tough week for many players following the dismissal of four assistant coaches.

“Guys obviously weren’t jumping up and down about it,” Martinez said. “Relationships were formed over the past four years and that’s tough on players and coaches and everyone. There’s an adjustment period.”

Martinez’s position coach, Mario Verduzco, was among the fired coaches. The veteran QB says he’s “forever grateful” for Verduzco, and adds that the two will maintain their relationship. The other coaches no longer with the Huskers are Ryan Held, Matt Lubick, and Greg Austin. Meanwhile, Scott Frost will remain as Nebraska’s head coach into the 2021 season after agreeing to a restructured contract.

“It was a big relief to know what was going on and what is going to happen,” sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “I am so excited he is coming back. I think Coach Frost is building something really special here.”

Frost elevated four staff members to interim coaching roles for the Huskers’ remaining two games, including former running backs coach Ron Brown. The Huskers, who own a 3-7 record, travel to Wisconsin on Saturday.

“It will say a lot about our character on how we compete these next two games,” senior tight end Austin Allen said. “There is an opportunity for someone to just kind of throw in the towel or there’s an opportunity to show the guys what it means to finish.”

Nebraska’s upcoming game at Wisconsin is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. The Huskers conclude the regular season on November 26th against Iowa.

