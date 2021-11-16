Advertisement

Huskers say goodbye to eventful bye week, focus on Wisconsin

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is “pressing on,” according to Adrian Martinez. The junior quarterback says its been a tough week for many players following the dismissal of four assistant coaches.

“Guys obviously weren’t jumping up and down about it,” Martinez said. “Relationships were formed over the past four years and that’s tough on players and coaches and everyone. There’s an adjustment period.”

Martinez’s position coach, Mario Verduzco, was among the fired coaches. The veteran QB says he’s “forever grateful” for Verduzco, and adds that the two will maintain their relationship. The other coaches no longer with the Huskers are Ryan Held, Matt Lubick, and Greg Austin. Meanwhile, Scott Frost will remain as Nebraska’s head coach into the 2021 season after agreeing to a restructured contract.

“It was a big relief to know what was going on and what is going to happen,” sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “I am so excited he is coming back. I think Coach Frost is building something really special here.”

Frost elevated four staff members to interim coaching roles for the Huskers’ remaining two games, including former running backs coach Ron Brown. The Huskers, who own a 3-7 record, travel to Wisconsin on Saturday.

“It will say a lot about our character on how we compete these next two games,” senior tight end Austin Allen said. “There is an opportunity for someone to just kind of throw in the towel or there’s an opportunity to show the guys what it means to finish.”

Nebraska’s upcoming game at Wisconsin is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. The Huskers conclude the regular season on November 26th against Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Law enforcement: Teacher killed in Pawnee County hunting-related accident
FBI seeking potential child victims who attended Lincoln daycare
102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska
Section of 40th Street in central Lincoln to close starting Monday
Grayson Fries, 20, was arrested for felony electronic child enticement after sending obscene...
Grand Island man arrested for enticing teens

Latest News

fb
Monday Mash-Up (Nov. 15)
Lexi Rodriguez tabbed B1G defensive player of the week
Rodriguez tabbed Big Ten defensive player of the week
University of Nebraska-Omaha announces new athletic director
The Nebraska men's basketball team huddles during its Opening Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Huskers battle ‘Jays Tuesday night