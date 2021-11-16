Huskers unveil 2022 baseball season schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Head coach Will Bolt and the Nebraska baseball program have unveiled their 2022 season schedule, it was announced Tuesday. The 55-game slate includes 33 home games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park for the Huskers, who are the defending Big Ten regular-season champion.

“We are really excited about the 2022 season and slate of games on the schedule,” Bolt said. “The non-conference portion is certainly challenging, and the Big Ten Conference has been one of the nation’s best for the last several years. We really feel like the home schedule has some great matchups that our incredible fan base can be excited about this coming spring.”

The schedule includes three 2021 NCAA Tournament participants in Big 12 regular-season and tournament champion TCU, Summit League Tournament champion North Dakota State and at-large selection Michigan. The conference portion has NU facing six of last year’s top eight Big Ten teams.

The Huskers open the 2022 campaign with back-to-back weekends in the Lone Star State, first visiting Sam Houston for a four-game series (Feb. 18-20) in Huntsville. They return the following weekend to tangle with TCU in a three-game set at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Feb. 25-27). The facility opened in 2020 and serves as the home of the Texas Rangers.

NU gets an early jump on its home slate and plays 15 of its next 17 games at Hawks Field in the month of March. A Friday afternoon home opener kicks off a weekend series with San Diego State (March 4-6), followed by a quick midweek tilt at former Big 12 rival Kansas State (March 8).

A 12-game home stand follows, with Long Beach State (March 11-13), New Mexico State (March 15-16), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (March 18-20), South Dakota State (March 23) and conference foe Michigan (March 25-27). After a trip down I-80 to visit Creighton at TD Ameritrade Park (March 29), the Huskers play their first Big Ten road series at Ohio State (April 1-3).

A meeting with in-state foe Omaha at Tal Anderson Field (April 6) closes out the five-game road swing. NU then starts another nine-game home stand. Rutgers visits Hawks Field (April 8-10), followed by Creighton (April 12). BYU comes to town for a four-game series (April 14-16), and a midweek game with North Dakota State (April 20) rounds it out.

The Huskers hit the road for Indiana (April 22-24) before midweek return visits from K-State (April 26) and Omaha (April 27). A conference series with Iowa (April 29 - May 1) closes out the month. Two straight road weekends send Nebraska to Minnesota (May 6-8) and Illinois (May 13-15). The Huskers’ final non-conference matchup comes with defending Summit League regular-season champion Oral Roberts (May 17) before the final weekend of Big Ten play against Michigan State (May 19-21).

TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha will be the setting for the Big Ten Tournament for the fifth time, having previously been the site in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The 2022 event runs May 25-29, and the tournament champion advances to the NCAA Tournament with the league’s automatic bid. NU is coming off a 2021 season highlighted by a 34-14 record (31-12 Big Ten), a regular-season conference title and its first NCAA Regional Final appearance since 2007.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.