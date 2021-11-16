Knives, sword stolen from truck in north Lincoln, worth thousands

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating car break-ins that happened on the north side of Lincoln early this morning. One of the victims of the break-ins said whoever did this stole parts he needed for his job, and one of his most prized possessions.

Garrett Elting and his wife were getting ready to leave for the day, when they realized something was off.

“It looked like somebody had just gone through her center console. Everything was out,” said Elting. “She goes, ‘Did you come in here and get something last night?’ I said, ‘No I didn’t.’”

Then, Elting thought to check his own truck. Both of their vehicles had been parked outside.

The day before, he’d packed up the things he needed to show a potential client. Elting owns Steel Pig Forge and works as a blacksmith with his dad. He’d packed a box of knives, and a sword he’d made while competing on the History Channel’s Forged in Fire.

The knives and sword were missing.

“My seat was pushed up like this. My sword was in the back seat, it wasn’t just sitting out willy-nilly,” said Elting. “You stole something I could never replace, and I don’t know if I can ever get it back.”

Now, one of his most valuable possessions is missing- the sword is worth about $10,000.

And his business is taking a huge hit before the holidays.

“It puts me in a terrible place. I’ve got knives for customers I have to redo,” said Elting. “80-100 hours worth of knives I have to redo now.”

This is not his first run in with would-be thieves. The former Marine chased down someone trying to break into his car in the summer of 2020. That incident was all caught on security camera footage. Elting said he is worried about the frequency with which this is happening.

“It’s happening more and more. I don’t know what’s going on. It’s the north side of town,” said Elting. “It’s got a lot of sentimental value, you know? I just really want it (the sword) back.”

Anyone with information can contact authorities on their non-emergency line at (402) 441-6000.

