Lincoln, Omaha City Councils to meet jointly Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln and Omaha City Councils will hold a joint summit in Omaha on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the joint meeting will allow members to, “discuss issues of mutual interest and cooperation between Nebraska’s two largest cities.”

The event will be held at 9 a.m at the Cottonwood Hotel.

“The group will address topics such as American Rescue Plan Act priorities, affordable housing, climate action plans, state legislative priorities, and mass transit,” the release stated.

“Omaha Council President Festersen said, ‘We have a lot in common and it’s important we continue to work together to address these important issues and move our cities forward.’”

“Lincoln Council President Bowers said, ‘Joint meetings have been held in previous years and I look forward to continuing this important tradition and positive relationship for both cities.’”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.