Lincoln Police release neighborhood crime data

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police have been tracking crime in Lincoln neighborhoods for decades, using that data to look at trends and deploy officers to tackle problems.

“It helps maximize our ability to make an impact,” Captain Max Hubka, with the Lincoln Police Department said.

But now, they’re taking that data and putting it in the hands of the people.

The department recently added neighborhood crime statistics to the crime statistics section of the LPD website. Hubka, said it’s part of an ongoing effort to increase transparency and empower Lincoln people.

So far data is available for ten websites, but Hubka said the crime analysis department is working to add as many as possible. The ten available so far are West A, Near South, University Place, Belmont, Clinton, Everett, Highway 2, Union College, East Campus and Meadowlane. Hubka said those have been added first because the neighborhood associations in those areas requested the information.

Megan Ourada, the president of the University Place Neighborhood Association and Paul Johnson, head of the East Campus Neighborhood Association said they’ve had a relationship with the Northeast Lincoln team captain for years, but the closer the relationship can be, the better.

“Crime is one of our top priorities,” Johnson said. “If there’s something going on, we want to know.”

Ourada said the same.

“Any bit of information the police can give us is beneficial,” Ourada said.

Looking at just those ten neighborhoods, the top five crimes occurring in the last year are:

1. Vandalism with an average of 101 reports per neighborhoods

2. Larceny with an average of 74 reports per neighborhood

3. Larceny from auto with an average of 73 reports per neighborhood

4. Child abuse with an average of 57 reports per neighborhood

5. Narcotics reports with an average of 56 reports per neighborhood

In the last year, crime rates do vary per neighborhood.

The Near South neighborhood saw the highest crime rates with a total 1.489 crimes reported so far this year. University place has the second highest number of crimes reported this year at 876. The Everett neighborhood has the third highest out of the ten with 749 total crimes.

The Highway 2 neighborhood has the least number of crimes reported so far this year with 85 reports. East Campus has the second lowest at 210 crimes reported at Meadowland has the third lowest with 242 crimes.

Johnson said when it comes to crime data, knowledge is power.

“It’s on us to keep an eye out for our neighbors, for our neighborhood and when we see something to call police,” Johnson said.

Hubka gave some advice for cutting down on property crimes.

1. Lock your car doors and remove valuables from your car

2. Perform the “9 p.m. routine” and lock your doors, windows and shut your garage door

3. Keep an eye out for suspicious activity and sounds

When you do see or hear something strange, call police immediately.

“It’s the most frustrating thing when we get a report about a suspicious person, for example, twelve hours belated,” Hubka said. “There’s not a whole lot we can do twelve hours later. Please call us right away so we can come and take action.”

He said if there’s a concern that crime isn’t being handled properly in a neighborhood, to reach out to your neighborhood’s team captain. Information on who that is can be found on the LPD website.

“We want to help,” Hubka said

