Lincoln Tree of Hope gearing up for Thanksgiving distributions, needs community’s help

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Tree of Hope is asking for the public’s help to make a Thanksgiving dinner possible for local families. This week the Tree of Hope is doing the last of their shopping and assembly to make this distribution happen.

But as prices for a variety of food items are on the rise, they need your help to provide meals to 400 people by Sunday.

“We’re also having these problems with inflation right now. So, that could be hurting families too, so we have new faces that are showing up,” said Shannon Crellin, with the Lincoln Tree of Hope. “We are happy to help anybody that needs it.”

The Anderson Auto Group donated 2,000 food items and Trader Joes donated some of their reusable bags.

Here is how you can get involved:

How people can donate to our event:

Visit their website with a verified PayPal at the bottom of the home page.

Find their Facebook fundraiser by following this link.

Make in-person donations at Nebraska LTC Pharmacy, located at 3901 Normal Boulevard, Suite 203. Donations will be accepted through the entire week, ending on Friday at 6 p.m. The pharmacy is matching donations.

