Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increases further into High Risk category

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pat Lopez, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will update the community on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increased from Low-Orange to the Mid-Orange “High Risk” category on Tuesday.

An indoor mask mandate is in effect in Lincoln through Nov. 24, but with COVID-19 case rates rising, it’s unclear if local health officials will let it expire or decide to extend it again. Health Director Pat Lopez said they would discuss it at next Tuesday’s news conference.

Lopez reported one additional death due to the virus. A woman in her 50s passed away after getting COVID-19.

Lincoln COVID-19 Dashboard

