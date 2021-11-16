LPD: Pistol stolen from car break in found outside Campbell Elementary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking into a car break in where firearms were stolen, and one of the pistols was found outside an elementary school.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a home in north Lincoln for a larceny from a vehicle.

LPD said the victim explained that someone had broken into their car and taken three pistols, two rifles, a custom sword and several knives.

According to police, the victim believed that the suspects were able to get into his car through a partially cracked passenger window.

Investigators believe the total loss is $17,000.

Officers processed the scene, canvassed the area and are reviewing surveillance video.

Close by, police said another victim reported that her car had been broken into but the suspect didn’t steal anything.

Then around 4 p.m. on Monday, police were alerted by educators at Campbell Elementary School after a parent found a pistol in a box on the south side of the school’s property.

LPD said investigators discovered that this firearm was one of the pistols that was stolen in the car break in earlier that day.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

