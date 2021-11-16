LSO: Fugitive Task Force arrests man in stolen jeep

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says members of the Fugitive Task Force arrested a man who was driving a stolen jeep.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, sometime between Nov. 11-14, a Jeep wrangler was stolen from a home in Waverly.

Sheriff Wagner said the Jeep was valued at $40,000 and the owner had left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.

On Monday, members of the Fugitive Task Force were out and Sheriff Wagner said they spotted the Jeep near 27th and Theresa Streets.

LSO said the Task Force continued surveilling the Jeep and were able to box it in near Sun Valley Boulevard and Saunders Avenue.

Sheriff Wagner said there were two men in the car. One man was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, the other man was questioned and released.

