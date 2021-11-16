Nebraska fire in wildlife management area 40% contained

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Officials say a fire that began Sunday in northwest Nebraska is about 40% contained.

The fire is in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday the blaze has burned about 2,560 acres in Banner and Scotts Bluff counties. As of Tuesday, no homes had been lost, no injuries were reported and no evacuations were required.

The Buffalo Creek wildlife area is about 7 miles southeast of Gering and Scottsbluff.

The effort to contain the fire is expected to continue through the week.

