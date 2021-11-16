Recent animal COVID-19 cases found mostly in cats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At the start of the pandemic, veterinarians at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said that household pets like dogs accounted for most of the animals testing positive for COVID-19.

Recently, most positive cases have been seen in cats, especially larger ones in zoo settings.

“Felines and cats in general - even the domestic cats, the big cats - all have that same receptor that humans have that COVID, or coronavirus, attaches to,” said Dr. Kelly Heath, director and attending veterinarian of UNL’s Animal Care Program.

At the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, it was announced on Friday that three snow leopards died within a month of being diagnosed with the virus. Both Sumatran tigers tested positive and have since recovered, and two tigers at Omaha’s zoo tested positive last week.

According to veterinarians, the virus attaches to the proteins of cats’ cells differently than other animal species.

“I suspect those animals in particular that become very sick, that binding is stronger or there are more of those receptors on those cells that allow that to occur,” said Dr. Bruce Brodersen, director of UNL’s Veterinarian Diagnostic Center.

Dr. Brodersen said that COVID-19 testing in animals has increased from the early stages of the pandemic. The national veterinary services lab has tested 7,000 animals in the United States and over 300 have confirmed positive, or about 4%, with most of them being big and small cats.

While cats have been found to be more impacted by COVID-19, veterinarians said their symptoms are generally the same as other animals and humans.

“They’re usually a little bit lethargic and might not want to eat,” Dr. Heath said. “They might have a fever. They can show respiratory infection symptoms, like coughing and sneezing.”

Zoetis, a globally owned animal health company, has partnered with different zoos by providing vaccines for animals. UNL veterinarians said it’s too early to tell if it should be widely available. However, they encourage the animals most susceptible to receive the vaccine as extra protection.

Veterinarians also shared that any cat owners should avoid close contact with their pet if they feel sick or test positive for the virus.

