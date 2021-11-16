Advertisement

Sutton man sentenced to 10 to 12 years for sex crimes

Linus Cloet, 60, was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison on sex crime charges.
Linus Cloet, 60, was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison on sex crime charges.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Sutton man has been sentenced for pandering multiple victims and enticing them into commercial sex, announced Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

On Monday, District Court Judge Stephen R. Illingworth sentenced 60-year-old Linus Cloet to 10-12 years in prison.

Earlier in September, Cloet pleaded no contest to the pandering charge, which included three victims, all young males in their late teens or early twenties.

Cloet had originally been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, but that was reduced to the pandering charge. He also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. Five other charges he had faced were dropped.

“This sentence shows that Nebraska will hold to account those who prey on the vulnerable, especially those exploited to satisfy a sexual appetite. These crimes happened in and around Sutton, Nebraska, population 1,503, which serves to reminds us all to be watchful, in our large and small communities, and to report incidents that appear to be criminal exploitation,” said Attorney General Peterson. “I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies investigating this case and all others who helped in this successful prosecution.”

Cloet was arrested back in April of last year as part of a joint effort by multiple agencies.

The investigation of this case involved the Sutton Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

